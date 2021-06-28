(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Detroit.
It happened Monday, June 28 at 12:45 a.m. where troopers were dispatched to eastbound I-94 and Barrett Avenue.
Police say preliminary investigation reveals the 32-year-old driver from Clinton Township was driving at a high rate of speed on I-94 and lost control. He went up the embankment, struck a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and police say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor pending autopsy results.
