By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Detroit.

It happened Monday, June 28 at 12:45 a.m. where troopers were dispatched to eastbound I-94 and Barrett Avenue.

Credit: Michigan State Police

Police say preliminary investigation reveals the 32-year-old driver from Clinton Township was driving at a high rate of speed on I-94 and lost control. He went up the embankment, struck a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

Credit: Michigan State Police

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor pending autopsy results.

