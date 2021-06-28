(CBS DETROIT) – Tanger Outlets Howell is hosting an Independence Day Block Party on July 3.
The event is sponsored by T-Mobile, is free and open to the public, and will feature a variety of different family-friendly offerings, including 9 holes of Tanger Mini Golf with a free treat at the end, a Super Hero Meet & Greet, fun with the T-Mobile team, over-sized outdoor games, the Tanger Prize Wheel and more!
Shoppers can also enjoy savings all weekend at Tanger Outlets Howell, as its July Fourth Weekend Summer Sale will be happening from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5.
Different brands participating in the sale include Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour, Crocs Outlet, Sunglass Hut, and Tommy Hilfiger.
For a complete list of sale offerings, visit tangeroutlets.com/Howell/Deals.
