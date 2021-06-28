(CBS DETROIT) – Seven inches of rain fell Friday and into Saturday morning which caused major flooding across Metro Detroit.

The city of Detroit stated in a Fact Sheet, the heavy rainfall overwhelmed the regional and local sewer systems.

“The intensity of the storms exceeded the design standards for pump stations and combined sewer overflow facilities serving the Detroit region, which are operated by GLWA. With this much rain, there was nowhere for the water to go other than to flood streets and basements,” the city stated.

Due to the impact of flooding, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency.

On Monday, Whitmer is scheduled to tour impacted areas and assess flood damage in southeast Michigan. The governor will be joined by emergency response coordinators from the Michigan State Police to ensure that resources are directed to areas of greatest need.

Residents in Detroit who experienced an overflow or sewer backup from the rain are encouraged to fill out an online form to begin the damage claim process. You can complete the online form here.

Claim Form Instructions:

Download the DWSD Damage Claims Form and complete on your computer or mobile device and submit online, or print and sign to send via mail, or print and complete by hand.

The claim form must be completed in its entirety and supporting documents must be attached. Failure to provide the required documentation will bar your claim.

If you need step-by-step instructions, view this file.

Mail the claim form to: Office of the General Counsel 735 Randolph, Suite 901, Detroit, MI 48226



The city says this also alerts the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department in order for Field Services staff to be dispatched to severely flooded areas. State law requires you file a written claim with your local water utility, DWSD in this case, within 45 days of when the overflow or backup was discovered.

Here’s What Residents Can Do:

Call 313-267-8000 to report water damage.

Place flood-damaged items at the curb and the Department of Public Works will pick up.

Do not walk in standing water in your basement if the area includes electrical appliances, outlets, and/or wires.

Do not drive through flooded streets.

If you see a catch basin covered in trash, please remove the trash and debris.

With continued rainfall expected over the next several days, DWSD strongly urges residents to take precautions to protect property, including: Make sure valuables are stored several feet above basement floors or move valuables to an upper floor in case you experience a flooded basement. Clean your gutters and downspouts if you can safely do so – make sure there are no items blocking the exit of your downspouts.



For more information, visit here.

