Filed Under:Dr Oz, Frank Collins, horror, kidnapping survivor, Kidnapping Victims, Mara Schiavocampo, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Remarkable Escapes, underground

On today’s True Crime, Dr. Oz and show correspondent Mara Schiavocampo take a closer look at terrifying abductions and the remarkable escapes of their courageous victims.

Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss a study from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about who is most at risk for abduction.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.