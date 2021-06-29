(CBS DETROIT) – Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering sign-on bonuses, flexible scheduling, and a variety of other benefits for all positions, from management to hourly staff.
Right now, they are offering a $1,000 manager sign-on bonus once training is complete.
In addition to this, all other new hires will receive $200 after they complete 30 days of working with the team.
Below is a hiring flyer with a QR code that interested candidates can scan for information on locations that are hiring.
Locations that are hiring:
- Grandville, MI: 3441 Century Center Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
- Lansing, MI: 6540 West Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917
- Canton, MI: 1900 North Haggerty Road, Canton, MI 48187
- Novi, MI: 43455 West Oaks Drive, Novi, MI 48377
- Sterling Heights, MI: 44695 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
- Southgate, MI: 14805 Dix Toledo Road, Southgate, MI 48195
- Portage, MI: 5690 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002
- Troy, MI: 660 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48084
For more information and to apply, visit https://www.carrabbas.com/careers.
