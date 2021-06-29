  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 173 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 32 deaths Tuesday

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 894,433 and 19,744 deaths as of June 29.

READ MORE: Charles H. Wright Museum Temporarily Closed Due To Flooding

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 27 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.

READ MORE: Whitmer Breaks Ground At High-Tech Software Company TechSmith’s New International Headquarters In East Lansing

In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: New Changes To Michigan's Auto Insurance Starts July 1, 2021

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.