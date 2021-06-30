(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is engaged to be wed to Dr. Sonia Hassan, the associate vice president and founder of the Office of Women’s Health at Wayne State University.
The two are slated to be married in the fall of 2021, according to the Michigan Chronicle.
Duggan told the Michigan Chronicle, “Sonia and I couldn’t be happier and we’re looking forward to building our lives together.” They are set to marry in a private ceremony with friends and family.
His relationship with Hassan was publicly questioned after concerns were raised two years ago if the city of Detroit gave preferential treatment to Make Your Date, which is a program she led at the university. It was the focus of city and state investigations, but in April, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she decided not to levy charges against Duggan or several city staffers over allegations that city resources were used to solicit donations for Make Your Date, according to The Detroit News.
In the spring of 2019, the mayor’s former wife, Mary Loretto Maher, filed for divorce. The two have four grown children.
The announcement of Duggan and Hassan's engagement comes as he seeks another four-year term as the city's mayor.
