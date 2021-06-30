(CBS DETROIT) – As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Michiganders are encouraged to drive safely. If not, it can cost them more than in almost any other state.
QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a new report on the real cost of dangerous driving.
“Dangerous driving tickets and at-fault accidents aren’t a one-time thing. Your insurance premium will go up for at least three years and depending on where you live, that could cost you hundreds to thousands of dollars extra,” said Nick VinZant Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard.
A team of analysts at QuoteWizard looked at how much a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI adds to car insurance costs nationwide.
Below is a chart of the top ten states with the highest premium increases.
The findings show that Michigan is the 2nd most expensive state.
To view the entire report with findings for all 50 states, visit here.
