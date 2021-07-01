  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Alex Tanguay, Detroit Red Wings, Jeff O'Brien, Steve Yzerman

The Detroit Red Wings have hired assistant coach Alex Tanguay.

GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 17: Alex Tanguay #40 of the Arizona Coyotes looks on from the bench against the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena on March 17, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Wednesday, filling an opening that was created when the team and Dan Bylsma decided he would not return next season.

Tanguay was an assistant coach the last two years for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League. He had 863 points during a 16-year NHL career, which included two stints with the Colorado Avalanche.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – MAY 20: Jeff Blashill, head coach of the United States looks on during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Bronze Medal Game game between the United States and Canada at Royal Arena on May 20, 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Yzerman in May gave coach Jeff Blashil l a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought and 172-221-62 career record.