Michigan Reports 228 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Police Seek Assistance Locating Man Wanted In Connection To An Arson On Detroit's EastsideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance identifying and locating a male suspect wanted in connection to an arson that occurred on the city’s east side.

Gov. Whitmer Announces 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstake With Cash, Scholarship Drawings To Encourage More VaccinationsGovernor Whitmer taking a page from the book of other Governors in the Country and offering incentives for vaccinations. Since announcing the Vax-a-Million campaign in mid-May officials in Ohio says vaccinations in the state increased 94% among 16 and 17 year old’s and 55% for those between 20 and 49 years old. Governor Whitmer hoping a similar campaign here will encourage more Michiganders to get the shot.

Suburban Public Works Chief Wants Independent Flood ProbeA suburban Detroit official called Thursday for an independent investigation of a pump station blamed for flooding that ruined thousands of basements in the region.

MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes: Here's Everything To KnowUnder Michigan’s new sweepstakes, residents age 18 and older who have received one dose of vaccine are eligible to register for a combined total of $5 million in cash giveaways.

Michigan DNR: Safety Tips For Using Fireworks Over The Holiday WeekendAs the Independence Day holiday celebrations begin, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shares a few safety tips to keep people safe and avoid wildfires while using fireworks.