Michigan Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases, No DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

City Of Detroit Reminds Residents To Be Aware Of ScammersThe city of Detroit has received reports of individuals trying to take advantage of Detroiters as they deal with flood damage.

4-Year Project To Resurface And Rebuild I-275 In Wayne County Begins July 6The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. Here's everything to know.

Sheriff's Office: Wixom Man Charged With First-Degree Child AbuseA Wixom man has been charged with first-degree child abuse after being accused of causing multiple broken bones, a lacerated liver and brain injuries that left the 3-year-old boy in his care comatose.

Michigan Matters: Will Tourism Rebound as the Pandemic’s Grip Lessens?As the July 4th holiday weekend kicks off the critical summer season, leaders involved in travel, conventions and events appear on CBS 62's “Michigan Matters” 7:30 am Sunday to discuss its path to recovery as the pandemic slows down.

Tesla Delivers More Than 200,000 Vehicles In 2nd QuarterTesla says it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage that has hit nearly every automaker.