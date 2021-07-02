(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit has received reports of individuals trying to take advantage of Detroiters as they deal with flood damage.
Officials are reminding residents that Detroit Water and Sewerage Department employees drive DWSD vehicles, wear department uniforms and have badges.READ MORE: Tax Refund Delays: Why Does The IRS Still Have 35 Million Unprocessed Tax Returns?
Individuals who have volunteered to help residents remove items from their basement will call before they arrive at homes and are wearing Serve Detroit t-shirts.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths
Residents, who are unsure of the person at their door, should not allow the person inside their home and should call (313) 674-1080 to verify the person’s identity.MORE NEWS: 4-Year Project To Resurface And Rebuild I-275 In Wayne County Begins July 6
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.