By Bria Brown
Filed Under:fireworks, fourth of july, metro detroit, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – If you haven’t seen any fireworks yet, you still have several chances to catch some before Sunday.

In Wayne County the Greenfield Village fireworks end Saturday night around 10 p.m.

General admission to its Salute to America summer stroll where they fire off is $32.

The Lake Erie Metropark fireworks also returns at dusk and park admission is required.

Over in Oakland County, White Lake fireworks kick off at dusk Saturday night.

The event hosted by the White Lake Citizens league is free.

There will also be fireworks over Wolverine Lake in Commerce Township.

Viewing there is also free.

