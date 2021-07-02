Oakland Co. Sheriff's Marine Division Kicks Off 'Operation Dry Water,' July 2-4 Targeting Impaired BoatersOakland County Sheriff's Marine Division cracking down on impaired boaters and beefing up patrols July2-4 for 'Operation Dry Water."

Beaumont Launches Research Study Allowing Participants To Monitor Immunity To COVID-19 Over Next 2 YearsBeaumont Health has launched a research study that allows participants to monitor their immunity to COVID-19 over the next two years.

Michigan Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases, No DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

City Of Detroit Reminds Residents To Be Aware Of ScammersThe city of Detroit has received reports of individuals trying to take advantage of Detroiters as they deal with flood damage.

4-Year Project To Resurface And Rebuild I-275 In Wayne County Begins July 6The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. Here's everything to know.

Sheriff's Office: Wixom Man Charged With First-Degree Child AbuseA Wixom man has been charged with first-degree child abuse after being accused of causing multiple broken bones, a lacerated liver and brain injuries that left the 3-year-old boy in his care comatose.