(CBS DETROIT) – A Wixom man has been charged with first-degree child abuse after being accused of causing multiple broken bones, a lacerated liver and brain injuries that left the 3-year-old boy in his care comatose.

Ryan McManus, 25, is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

McManus is accused of causing the injuries to the boy on May 25 while his biological mother was away at work. A conviction on the charge carries up to life in prison or any term of years.

“Violent crimes against children are among the most horrific and disturbing things we see,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “I am proud of our team’s swift work to hold this suspect accountable for the torture inflicted on this innocent child.”

The incident happened at the boy’s house in the 500 block of Fisher St. in Highland Township.

Detectives, who were alerted to the abuse by Child Protective Services, met with doctors from the intensive care unit at a local hospital. They detailed the extensive injuries to the boy.

His injuries included eight broken ribs, elbow fractures, laceration to the liver, trauma to the pancreas and kidneys, brain injuries and bruising of the face, back, chest and all extremities in various stages of healing, according to the sheriff’s office.

McManus was arrested Tuesday at his Wixom residence. The boy has been discharged from the hospital and is living with his biological father.

A probable cause conference for McManus is set for July 14 at 11 a.m.

