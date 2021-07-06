HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a boat fire Saturday morning in suburban Detroit found the bodies of three people and a dog in the vessel’s cabin, authorities said.
Macomb County sheriff's deputies and Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched to Fox Marine about 6 a.m. after getting a report that a boat was on fire, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Boat owners who were docked near the 38-foot vessel told deputies that three people had been staying on the boat, the release said.
Emergency callers "reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows and that the boat may be on fire," the release said.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said investigators are trying to determine what happened.
The scene was about 20 miles (32. kilometers) northeast of Detroit.
