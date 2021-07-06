  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:bite, drain, man, snake, toilet

(CBS DETROIT) – An Austrian man had the kind of morning nightmares are made of while he was using the toilet!

A 5-foot python slithered through his drain and bit him while he was sitting on the can!

READ MORE: Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Products Over Possible Listeria Contamination

The snake, a constrictor native to Asia, can grow to more than 29-feet long and is believed to have escaped from a neighbor’s apartment unnoticed.

READ MORE: Gift Of Like Michigan Will Require All Staff To Be Fully Vaccinated

Emergency services removed the snake, and the man was treated for minor injuries.

MORE NEWS: Matiss Kivlenieks Update: Autopsy Reveals Blunt Force Trauma To The Chest As Cause Of Death

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.