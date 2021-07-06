(CBS DETROIT) – An Austrian man had the kind of morning nightmares are made of while he was using the toilet!
A 5-foot python slithered through his drain and bit him while he was sitting on the can!READ MORE: Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Products Over Possible Listeria Contamination
The snake, a constrictor native to Asia, can grow to more than 29-feet long and is believed to have escaped from a neighbor’s apartment unnoticed.READ MORE: Gift Of Like Michigan Will Require All Staff To Be Fully Vaccinated
Emergency services removed the snake, and the man was treated for minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Matiss Kivlenieks Update: Autopsy Reveals Blunt Force Trauma To The Chest As Cause Of Death
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.