(CBS DETROIT) – FEMA officials are heading to Wayne County to assess the flood damage that occurred in June.
On Thursday, FEMA officials will decide whether to recommend that President Joe Biden declare a disaster, which will free up federal funds to impacted residents.
The assistance comes after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addressed the issue with the president while he was in Traverse City on Saturday, July 3.
