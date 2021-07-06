  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, Gift of Life Michigan, Vaccinated

(CBS DETROIT) – Gift of Life Michigan will soon require all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The organization says the decision was made for the safety of staff, donor families and organ and tissue recipients throughout the state.

READ MORE: 5-Foot Python Slithers Into Toilet Bowl, Bites Man

To date, about 70 percent of the staff has been vaccinated.

READ MORE: Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Products Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Employees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 10.

MORE NEWS: Matiss Kivlenieks Update: Autopsy Reveals Blunt Force Trauma To The Chest As Cause Of Death

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.