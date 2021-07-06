  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Vacation home rental sites make it easier than ever for homeowners to earn extra money but alarming headlines about crazy house parties and peeping Toms are making people think twice before handing their keys over to a stranger.  Today, Dr. Oz reveals house rental horror stories caught on tape.

One homeowner tells Dr. Oz how he lost $89,000 after his renters threw a wild party.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.