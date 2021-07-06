(CBS DETROIT) – Here is an update on the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.
The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy revealed the 24-year-old was killed by blunt force trauma to the chest with severe internal injuries from the fireworks blast.
Novi Police had initially believed Kivlenieks slipped and hit his head while fleeing a hot tub due to a firework malfunction on Sunday, July 4.
