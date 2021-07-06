  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:AAA Gas, gas prices, gas prices increase, metro detroit, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Michiganders are paying more at the pump, and gas prices are only expected to continue rising.

Gas prices in the state hit a new 2021 high last week at $3.21 for regular unleaded.

READ MORE: 5-Foot Python Slithers Into Toilet Bowl, Bites Man

In Metro Detroit, the average price is higher, at $3.28 per gallon.

READ MORE: Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Products Over Possible Listeria Contamination

To put that into perspective, AAA says the average driver is paying $48 to fill a 15-gallon gasoline tank in the state.

MORE NEWS: Gift Of Like Michigan Will Require All Staff To Be Fully Vaccinated

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.