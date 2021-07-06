(CBS DETROIT) – Michiganders are paying more at the pump, and gas prices are only expected to continue rising.
Gas prices in the state hit a new 2021 high last week at $3.21 for regular unleaded.
In Metro Detroit, the average price is higher, at $3.28 per gallon.
To put that into perspective, AAA says the average driver is paying $48 to fill a 15-gallon gasoline tank in the state.
