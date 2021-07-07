(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old Pontiac man has been charged in a double homicide that happened on July 4.
Dazon Mathis was arraigned Wednesday, July 7 and is charged with two counts each of open murder – a life offense – and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A conviction on the firearm charge carries a mandatory two-year prison term.
Mathis is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathon Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac.
The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday outside a home in the 500 block of Valencia Drive.
Deputies were sent to the home on the report of multiple gunshots fired. The victims were found lying in the street near a Chrysler 300 vehicle, officials say.
Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between the victims and Mathis.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.