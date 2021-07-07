  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLove Island
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:charged, Double Homicide, man, Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Pontiac

(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old Pontiac man has been charged in a double homicide that happened on July 4.

Dazon Mathis was arraigned Wednesday, July 7 and is charged with two counts each of open murder – a life offense – and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A conviction on the firearm charge carries a mandatory two-year prison term.

READ MORE: Michigan Secretary Of State Extends License Branch Hours

Mathis is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathon Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac.

Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday outside a home in the 500 block of Valencia Drive.

READ MORE: One Person Dead, 3 Others Sickened After Possible Overdoses

Deputies were sent to the home on the report of multiple gunshots fired. The victims were found lying in the street near a Chrysler 300 vehicle, officials say.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between the victims and Mathis.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Whitmer Signs $4.4 Billion Federal Bill For MI. Schools COVID Pandemic Recovery

 