By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Auburn Hills, boyfriend, fatal shooting, investigation, Michigan, Police, police custody

(CBS DETROIT) – Auburn Hills police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when police say officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body and she was unresponsive. Police say she was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Her boyfriend, a 32-year-old Rochester Hills resident who was at the apartment during the shooting, was arrested. Police say the woman’s 13-year-old son was also at the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.