By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Starting Wednesday, July 7, the schedule for Detroit’s free meal distribution at parks and recreation centers is changing.

On Mondays and Thursdays, meals will be handed out at Farwell Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In addition to this, on Wednesdays and Fridays, individuals will also be able to pick up free food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Adams-Butzel Complex.

