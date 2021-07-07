  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:civil litigation, Federal Appeals Court, Flint water crisis, lawsuits, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A Federal Appeals court will not intervene in the Flint Water Crisis civil litigation.

The court made the decision Tuesday.

They cited the relief sought by objectors to the settlement is only granted in extraordinary situations.

Last month, objectors raised serious allegations about off-the-record conferences held between U.S. District Judge Judith Levy and other parties to the case.

