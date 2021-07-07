Ford Mustang Mach-E Wins Car And Driver Electric Vehicle Of The Year AwardThe Ford Mustang Mach-E has been given Car and Driver's first EV of the Year award. The award was open to all fully electric vehicles currently for sale in the US.

MDOT: Bridge Work Requires Closing I-75 This Weekend In Oakland CountyMDOT says I-75 will be closed between Square Lake Road and 8 Mile Road starting at 11 p.m. Friday and ending by 5 a.m. Monday.

Whitmer Signs Bill To Send $4.4B In Rescue Funds To SchoolsGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a supplemental spending bill that releases $4.4 billion in federal coronavirus rescue funding designated for K-12 schools.

Auburn Hills Police: 36-Year-Old Woman Dead After Shooting, Boyfriend In CustodyPolice are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in an Auburn Hills apartment.

Detroit Police Seek Suspect And Person Of Interest In Connection To ShootingThe Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect and a person of interest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city's east side.

UAW Leader Sentenced For Role In Racketeering ScandalThe man who formerly oversaw a major region of United Auto Workers was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his part in a union racketeering scandal.