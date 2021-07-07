  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Hunter Dickinson, Jeff O'Brien, Michigan Wolverines

Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season.

He made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after DeVante’ Jones also chose to play for the Wolverines next season instead of keeping his name in the draft.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 12: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates Franz Wagner #21 and Isaiah Livers #2 after a three pint shot during the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 77-54. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Dickinson, who is from Alexandria, Virginia, helped the Wolverines reach as high as No. 2 in The Associated Press poll and finish No. 4 after the regular season. The team led by coach of the year Juwan Howard fell one game short of the Final Four, falling to UCLA by two points.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 28: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines smacks Scottie Barnes #4 of the Florida State Seminoles in the face after a basket in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Michigan is losing sophomore Franz Wagner, along with Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this season’s 23-5 team. Guard Eli Brooks is returning after taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.

 

