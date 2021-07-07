(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation says weather permitting, overpass demolition and other bridge work will require both directions of I-75 to be closed between 8 Mile Road and Square Lake Road.
The weekend closure is needed to allow crews to safely demolish the 11 Mile Road overpass above I-75, set bridge beams on the Bellaire Avenue pedestrian structure and other associated bridge work.
The weekend closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, July 9, and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, July 12. During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Traffic will be able to access northbound I-75 from 14 Mile Road and points north. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.
Prior to both freeway closures, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 12 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from Square Lake to 9 Mile roads.
