By Jeff O'Brien
NASCAR CUP SERIES

Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 21: The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1/LE1 pace car heads to pit road as the race cars get ready to restart the 63rd Annual running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Series Cup race on March 21, 2021 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Site: Hampton, Georgia

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Chase Elliott passed Kyle Busch with 16 laps to go and won at Road America, his second race win this season.

Fast facts: Winless Denny Hamlin has a three-point lead over Kyle Larson through 20 races. Larson has won a series-best four races and matched Hamlin with a series-high 11 top-five finishes. … Hamlin and Elliott (sixth overall) lead with 18 lead-lap finishes. … Larson has won four times. The next best are Martin Truex Jr (7th overall) and Alex Bowman (11th overall). Both have three wins.

Next race: July 18, Loudon, New Hampshire.

 

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Credit Karma Money 250

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 20: Martin Tuex, Jr. (#54) leads the field to Turn 1 during the running of the 30th Annual EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on March 20, 2021 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, race 3:30 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 235.1 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Kyle Busch won for the fourth time in as four starts this seasomn, claiming his 101st victory in the series.

Fast facts: Defending series champ Austin Cindric leads A.J. Allmendinger by 89 points in the standings. Winless Daniel Hemric is third, 105 points back.

Next race: July 17, Loudon, New Hampshire.

 

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 20: Danny Bohn (#30) during the 13th Annual running of the Fr8Auctions 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on March 20, 2021 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Site: Knoxville, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, race 9 p.m.

Track: Knoxville Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 100 miles.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek passed team owner Kyle Busch on a restart with six laps to go and won at Pocono, his series-best fifth victory of the season. … There are two races remaining — July 9 in Iowa and Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen, New York — before the 10-driver playoff field is set.

Fast facts: The series is making its debut at Knoxville Raceway, the half-mile dirt oval with eight degrees of banking in the turns. … Nemechek’s five race wins are more than the rest of the series points contenders combined.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

 

FORMULA ONE

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 04: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme after the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 04, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Last race: Max Verstappen won his third race in a row and increased his points lead over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 182 points to 150.

Next race: July 18, Silverstone, United Kingdom.

 

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

 

NHRA

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car at Norwalk, Ohio.

Next event: July 18, Morrison, Colorado.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 10, Wilmot, Wisconsin.

 

