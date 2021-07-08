(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday warranty work will be performed on the Michigan Avenue bridge over the Southfield Freeway. It will require closing both the service drives and the freeway over the next two weekends.
Beginning Friday at 9 a.m., the southbound Southfield Freeway service drive will be closed from Ford Road to Rotunda Drive until 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the southbound Southfield Freeway will be closed from Ford Road to Rotunda Drive with traffic detoured onto the service drive.
The northbound Southfield Freeway service drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Friday, July 16.
Northbound Southfield Freeway will be closed from Rotunda Drive to Ford Road from 7 a.m. Saturday, July 17, to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The exit to Michigan Avenue will be closed at this time as well. MDOT says this work is weather-dependent.
