(CBS DETROIT) – Indoor skydiving is coming to the Metro Detroit area as iFly World opens its first Michigan location in Novi on July 24.

This is an indoor skydiving center that gives people of all ages the experience of skydiving without jumping out of a plane.

iFly uses a vertical wind tunnel, which allows the body to take flight comfortably.

“As the first iFLY to open in Michigan, this facility is the most innovative tunnel in the world and will attract the novice, as well as very accomplished flyers,” said Bob Ash, General Manager of iFLY Detroit. “We fully anticipate people from around the world will come to Detroit to experience the Gen 9 technology, which makes this an exemplary tunnel.”

iFLY will be located by Texas Roadhouse, Planet Fitness, and Carvana on the Adell Center site formerly occupied by the Novi Expo Center. This property has been under construction since 2019.

They will adhere to current CDC health protocols, and all guests are required to take a training course before flight.

Proper gear, including a flight suit, helmet, and goggles, is part of the package.

Hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information or to book a flight, visit iFLYworld.com/Detroit.

