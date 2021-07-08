(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver an evening address on July 12 to walk Detroit families through the process of claiming a one-time child tax credit that can mean thousands of dollars of additional income for Detroit families with children.

Duggan’s presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Monday where he will walk through several scenarios so every Detroit family will know exactly what they need to do to either be sure they are receiving the credit they are eligible for if they already filed, or what they need to do to claim the credit if they have not yet filed, according to a press release from the city.

The tax credit, which ranges from $3,000 to $3,600 per child, is available under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. A family with three children ages 17 or younger, for example, may be eligible for more than $10,000 in additional income.

With an income threshold of $75,000 per individual or $150,000 per married couple, the vast majority of Detroit families are eligible for the credit.

“With this one-time tax credit, President Biden and our congressional delegation have given Detroit families an extraordinary opportunity to significantly increase their income this year and in many cases, be lifted out of poverty,” Duggan stated. “We are going to do everything we can as an administration to make sure every eligible family in our city is able to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

To receive the credits, residents must have filed federal tax returns for 2019 or 2020 or signed up to receive a stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service. If their annual income is below the level required to file a tax return, all that is needed is to fill out and submit a simple form to receive the credit.

The mayor also will be joined by a panel of experts who will answer questions and can help direct Detroiters to free tax preparation assistance to help them claim their child tax credit.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.