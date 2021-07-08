(CBS DETROIT) – Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Detroit on Monday.
This comes after her initial trip, which was scheduled for June 28, was postponed due to massive flooding in the area.
According to the White House, Harris will also urge more Michiganders to get their COVID-19 vaccines and discuss voting rights in the city.
Her visit to Michigan is part of the national "We Can Do This" tour. The vice president has also been tasked by President Joe Biden with leading the administration's efforts on voting rights, the White House says.
