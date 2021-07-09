(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Blight Busters is working to beautify a west side neighborhood but they may need your help.
On July 15, the group is hosting a community meeting with Councilman James Tate and State Representative Stephanie Young to discuss the proposal with neighbors.
The plan is to expand the Detroit Farm City community garden on Orchard Street by adding a kids camp on a vacant lot next door.
The group is also proposing to build a 48-unit affordable housing complex to bring life back to the block.
Residents are encouraged to stop by the meeting to learn more about the plan before it goes to the rezoning board.
Detroit Blight Busters Founder John George says he wants the neighborhood to have a say in how the plan moves forward.
“It’s going to be a space and a place where our local youth can come and participate in our volunteer work, our murals, our art, our gardening. So we really want the camp, the farm and the affordable housing to work in tandem. We also want them to know about farm city. We want them to know about kids camp and all the projects and programs that blight busters is running on behalf of our children and we want our kids to participate. We want this to be a team effort and we want this to be a win for Detroit,” said George.
The meeting is happening next Thursday at Artist Village on Lahser and Grand River from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
