Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It’s a conversation with leaders of four well known entities in our state — Chris Shepler, of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Service, Hussein Berry, Vice President of Delta’s Detroit operation, Karen Totaro, General Manager of TCF Center, and Steven Kalczynski, of The Townsend Hotel – as they appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” 7:30 am Sunday to talk how they have adjusted during the pandemic.
Shepler talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about challenging times for the northern Michigan family owned company as it has pivoted to keep up with the health crisis. He talked how the business has been impacted.
Berry, who is Delta's Vice President of Airport Operations at Detroit Metro Airport, discussed how the airline, the airport and its workers have rebooted time and time again as they too worked to keep up with the changing needs of the market.
Totaro, who took over TCF Center a few months ago, talked how they have fred during this time and how she is looking ahead to healthier times as the region’s convention and tourism sector is rebooting as it tries to find traction.
And Kalczynski, Managing Director of the Townsend Hotel, discussed how they have had to evolve as circumstances changed the past 17 months. He also talked about the severe weather impacting Metro Detroit this week has resulted in more guests at the hotel – looking for refuge from lost of electricity in their homes.
