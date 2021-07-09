MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 672 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 26 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 896,067 and 19,801 deaths as of July 9.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 2. Over the four days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 224 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 18 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.