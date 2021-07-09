DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the airbags are inflated, causing injuries.
The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years.
In documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators, Mazda says that the emblem can shatter and send plastic fragments into the vehicles.
The company says in documents that it has 10 reports of injuries outside the U.S. Also, two lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. alleging injuries.
Dealers will replace the airbag module cover. Owners will be notified starting Aug. 28.
