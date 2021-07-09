Great Lakes Region Needs About $2B For Flood RepairsShoreline cities and towns in the Great Lakes region will be spending heavily in coming years to fix public infrastructure damaged by recent flooding and erosion, with estimated costs approaching $2 billion, officials said Thursday.

Steering Wheel Part Can Shatter On Mazdas If Air Bags DeployMazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the airbags are inflated, causing injuries.

Michigan Bureau: LGBTQ Rights Ballot Drive Short SignaturesThe Michigan elections bureau has determined that organizers of a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures.

Michigan AG To Probe People Making Money Off Election ClaimsMichigan's attorney general has opened an investigation after a Republican-led state legislative panel said people are making baseless allegations about 2020 presidential election results in a northern Michigan county to raise money or publicity for their own ends.

Michigan Matters: Navigating the PandemicIt’s a conversation with leaders of four well known entities in our state --- Chris Shepler, of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Service, Hussein Berry, Vice President of Delta’s Detroit operation, Karen Totaro, General Manager of TCF Center, and Steven Kalczynski, of the Townsend Hotel – as they appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” 7:30 am Sunday to talk how they have adjusted during the pandemic.

Belle Isle Aquarium Set To Reopen To Public July 16Get ready to step inside the Belle Isle Aquarium once again.