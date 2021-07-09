Hot Sam's Clothing Store Celebrates 100 Years With A Black Wall Street Event Saturday July 10thHot Sam’s, the oldest men’s clothing store in downtown Detroit will officially celebrate its 100th Anniversary on July 10, 2021. The festivities will include a Vendors Market Place presenting “Detroit’s Black Wall Street” from Monroe and Randolph to Monroe and Farmer, showcasing 25 Detroit Black Businesses as a tribute to Black Wall Street that was terrorized and burned down during the race riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.

Several Michigan Beaches Closed Due To Increased Bacteria LevelsSeveral Michigan beaches, mostly in the Lower Peninsula, are facing closures due to an increased level of bacteria

Biden Relaunches Council Of Governors With Bipartisan Group, Appoints Gov. WhitmerPresident Joe Biden on Thursday will relaunch the council of governors, an advisory board of governors, and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and top administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on major national security issues.

Michigan Reports 672 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival In Detroit July 24-31Multiple artists are participating in an inaugural all-Black-produced mural festival in Detroit. Here's everything to know.

We Found Hip Hop To Host Free Virtual Concert Featuring Aisha Ellis, Drummer From DetroitWe Found Hip Hop, an organization that empowers women through Hip Hop, is hosting a free virtual concert featuring Aisha Ellis, a Black female drummer from Detroit.