White Man Sentenced In Attack On Black Teen At Michigan ParkA white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan park.

Flood Cleanup Efforts Continue In DetroitCity of Detroit officials are reminding residents in flood-damaged areas that crews will continue to pick up debris at the curb, and no blight tickets will be issued in those affected areas.

Great Lakes Region Needs About $2B For Flood RepairsShoreline cities and towns in the Great Lakes region will be spending heavily in coming years to fix public infrastructure damaged by recent flooding and erosion, with estimated costs approaching $2 billion, officials said Thursday.

Steering Wheel Part Can Shatter On Mazdas If Air Bags DeployMazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the airbags are inflated, causing injuries.

Michigan Bureau: LGBTQ Rights Ballot Drive Short SignaturesThe Michigan elections bureau has determined that organizers of a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures.

AG Nessel To Probe People Making Money Off Election ClaimsMichigan's attorney general has opened an investigation after a Republican-led state legislative panel said people are making baseless allegations about 2020 presidential election results in a northern Michigan county to raise money or publicity for their own ends.