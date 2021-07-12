  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Avenue of Fashion, detroit, Livernois, Motor City Brewing Works, new brewery, new location

(CBS DETROIT) -The oldest operating brewery in Detroit is celebrating a new addition.

Motor City Brewing Works cut the ribbon at its second Detroit location this afternoon.

The original location is on Canfield St. in Detroit’s Midtown.

John Linardos, the owner of Motor City Brewing Works, opened the brewery in 1994.

“We’ll just be producing one-off batches, beers-of-the-week kind of thing. And we’ll be inviting homebrewers and guest brewers to play around with some test batches on that system,” said Linardos to the Detroit News when talking about the new location.

The second Motor City Brewing Works is located on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion.

