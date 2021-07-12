(CBS DETROIT) – The 20th annual free food and clothing giveaway at New Providence Baptist Church is this weekend, but first, they’re asking for your help.
They are asking the public to donate laundry detergent to give to families affected by the recent flooding.
In addition to this, they’re asking for shopping carts to help the elderly and disabled.
During the giveaway, the City of Detroit Health Department will provide COVID-19 vaccines, welcoming walk-ins, and the Detroit Police Department will donate gun locks to families in attendance.
The food, clothing, and shoe giveaway is Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
New Providence Baptist Church is located at 18211 Plymouth Road, Detroit, MI 48228.
For more information, visit here.
