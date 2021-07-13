(CBS DETROIT) – Cleaning crews will begin assisting Detroit’s most vulnerable residents impacted by the flooding that happened on June 26.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department finalized contracts over the weekend with seven companies to clean and sanitize those basements.

Landlords, per city ordinance, are required to clean their rental properties and will begin to face fines Tuesday, July 20, if they have not made the living conditions safe.

“Our responsibility is to help our most vulnerable residents during any crisis, and the flooding is no different,” said Mayor Duggan. “We have taken steps to get crews ready this week. And, our renters have the right to live in a safe environment with hot water and a working furnace. We will make sure that landlords in our city are held accountable.”

Residents who have the ability to clean their basements should have done so already or should immediately.

In addition to this, residents should not wait for FEMA to arrive if there is a presidential disaster declaration as the only reimbursement will be provided.

City resources will be used to help the most vulnerable residents which include, households with a poverty tax exemption (HPTAP) and are over the age of 65 and individuals that have a disability and/or children age 10 and under inside the home.

These residents can call 313-267-8000 to request a city inspector come to their flooded home and begin the process for the cleaning and sanitizing.

For more information on receiving help cleaning and sanitizing, cleaning out debris, and more, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.