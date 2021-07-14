(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Health Department and Detroit Public Schools Community District are joining forces to make COVID-19 vaccines available to the community ahead of the next school year.

DPSCD students are set to return to class in eight weeks, and before school starts, the district is bringing vaccines closer to home.

“One of the things we know is in our communities, a lot of our families do not have transportation,” said Chrystal Wilson, DPSCD Vice President of Communications. “It’s easier for them to walk around the corner or a couple of blocks to a mobile unit such as this to receive information about the vaccine and to get the vaccine.”

On Wednesday, July 14, the Detroit Health Department mobile unit kicked off the “school hubs” vaccine effort.

Three DPSCD sites will serve as mobile clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over the next six weeks.

“We are concerned about everyone, and the children, of course, is a key part of that,” said Dr. Iris Taylor, DHD Director of Nursing. “So we have been partnering with community-based organizations and with DPSCD all year in providing vaccination clinics and their various school sites, and so now we’re going to continue this through the summer so that kids are well-prepared to go back to school in the fall.”

Renaissance High School will host the community on Mondays.

In addition to this, families can visit East English Village Prep on Wednesdays and Munger Middle School on Thursdays.

DPSCD administrators say currently, 70% of teachers and staff are fully vaccinated, and although the vaccine is not mandatory, it’s recommended to keep covid cases low.

Wilson said, “We respect everybody’s choices as they make them, although we do encourage our families to get the vaccine because we know it cuts down the rate of transport of the virus and also it’s an added layer of protection.”

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the hubs, and families must remember to make time for both shots.

The full schedule for the “School Hubs” vaccination events will take as follows:

Renaissance High School, 6565 West Outer Drive Mondays: 7/19; 7/26 – First doses Pfizer Mondays: 8/2; 8/9; 8/16 – Second doses Pfizer

6565 West Outer Drive East English Village High School, 5020 Cadieux Wednesdays: 7/14; 7/21; 7/28 – First doses Pfizer Wednesdays: 8/4; 8/11; 8/18 – Second doses Pfizer

5020 Cadieux Munger Middle School, 5525 Martin St. Thursdays: 7/15; 7/22; 7/29 – First doses Pfizer Thursdays: 8/5; 8/12; 8/19 – Second doses Pfizer

5525 Martin St.

