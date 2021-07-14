(CBS DETROIT) – Forgotten Harvest is working to help feed children in the Metro Detroit area with its Healthy Food and Healthy Kids Program.
The organization plans to provide 150,000 free lunches to children across Metro Detroit through this program.READ MORE: Detroit Health Department, DPSCD Hosting Mobile Vaccine Sites Through The Summer
Those meals will be made available at its mobile pantry locations.READ MORE: Michigan Names 1st Winners Of $50K Vaccination Sweepstakes
A list of mobile pantry locations and more information about the organization can be found on Forgotten Harvest’s website.MORE NEWS: At Risk Youth Complete Life Skills Program With The Detroit Phoenix Center, Receives $1000, And Laptop To Help With Future Success
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.