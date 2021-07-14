Today, the queen of all things cooking, organizing, and decorating, Martha Stewart, teams up with Dr. Oz to reveal her vitality secrets for life. From how she uses puzzles to challenge her brain to her stress-reducing rituals to her go-to meals for staying healthy, Martha breaks down how you can tap into your power and reap all the benefits.
Dr. Oz asks Martha Stewart about the go-to meals she relies on to stay healthy.
