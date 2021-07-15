(CBS DETROIT) – The Ann Arbor Art Fair is back on again in 2021, starting Thursday, July 15, and going through Saturday, July 17.
It was originally canceled for this year, but once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, organizers decided to bring it back.
The annual tradition features nearly 1,000 artists across 30 blocks in Downtown Ann Arbor.
About 500,000 people are expected to attend the event.
The hours for each day of the art fair are as follows:
- Thursday, July 15, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
For more information about the art fair visit, here.
