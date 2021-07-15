MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a man whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan off northwestern Indiana is consistent with drowning.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the man has been identified, but his name was being withheld until his next of kin is notified.
The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body Tuesday afternoon near the Michigan City Lighthouse in Michigan City, Indiana, after a boater reported it to authorities.
The DNR has said the body appeared to have been in the water for more than a couple of days.
