(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Animal Care and Control is packed beyond capacity and they need help to give animals a home.

The shelter is hosting a series of events to help you find your forever friend.

Adoption fees are now being waived to make space for new animals who need care.

All of the cats and dogs are fully vaccinated, sterilized, and micro-chipped.

Animal control officials say they have enough room for 84 adult dogs but they have exceeded that number due to a large surge in strays.

The shelter’s director says there are opportunities available for both pet adoptions and foster care programs for those looking to bring a new fury friend home.

“If someone’s interested in adopting they can go online, view our pets on pet finder, they can contact the shelter or they can visit, said Mark Kumpf of Detroit Animal Care And Control. “Even with pandemic restrictions that are in the process of being lifted we still have plenty of wonderful animals here and staff will be happy to try and match people with an animal that matched their lifestyle or what they’re interested in.”

Detroit Animal Care and Control is located on the Chrysler Service Drive near the corner of East Grand Boulevard.

Below is a list of adoption events hosted by DACC this summer:

Hot Dawgs & Hot Dogs-n-Cats – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 25th

International Cat & Kitten Day – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 7th – Sunday, August 8th

Spooky Summer Late Night Adoption – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, August 13th

Spooky Summer Weekend – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 14th – Sunday, August 15th

National Dog Day – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 26th – Sunday, August 29th

