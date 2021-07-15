(CBS DETROIT) – On Thursday, July 15, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a guilty plea from a Detroit man who sold counterfeit insurance documents.
Anthony Johnson, 30, was charged with one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony, and four counts of possession of stolen or counterfeit insurance certificates, five-year felonies.
He was charged in July 2020 after an undercover investigation by DIFS’ regulatory investigators occurred.
He allegedly used Facebook to sell car insurance policies that appeared to be through 21st Century Insurance Company. He offered a six-month policy for $150 and a year-long policy for $200.
Before Judge Chandra W. Baker in Wayne County’s 3rd Circuit Court, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony, and one count of insurance fraudulent acts, a four-year felony.
“Exploiting consumers’ needs for affordable insurance through counterfeit schemes is a crime, and I appreciate the work done between my office and DIFS to reach this guilty plea,” Nessel said. “While we will continue to hold accountable those who break the law, I also encourage people to do their research before purchasing any type of service that’s advertised online.”
Sentencing for Johnson is set for Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. before Judge Baker.
