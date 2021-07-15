  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Aveeno Sunscreen, benzene, Johnson & Johnson, Neutrogena Sunscreen, sunscreen recall

(CBS DETROIT) – Johnson & Johnson is recalling four Neutrogena and one Aveeno spray sunscreen.

The company says a potential cancer-causing chemical was found in some samples.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the sunscreens, and the company is looking into how it got into the products.

Johnson & Johnson says the amount of Benzene found likely wouldn’t pose a health risk but will be recalled out of an abundance of caution.

