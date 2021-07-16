(CBS DETROIT) – On Friday, July 16, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a Stephenson man has been charged with three felonies and was bound over for stealing more than $100,000 of timber from the State.
Raymond Vetort, the owner of R&J Logging, an independent logging company, was charged with the following crimes:READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Monthly Payments Already Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
- One count of trespassing or damages to state land- $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony, and/or $15,000 fine
- One count of larceny, a 10-year felony, and/or 15,000 fine
- One count of malicious destruction – trees, shrubs, crops, grass, turf, soil – $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony and or $15,000 fine
R&J Logging had a contract to enter and log on state land, but Vetort allegedly marked and took timber that was not allowed by the contract.READ MORE: Detroit Area Hit Again With Rain; Flood Warning Posted
“Conservation is a balance between preservation of our state’s natural resources and regulation of the industries that contribute to the health of our economy,” said Nessel. “Those who profit from Michigan’s bounty must abide by the terms and conditions set forth in their contracts in order to strike that balance. This individual violated those terms, took advantage of the state’s resources for his personal profit and must be held accountable.”
Vetort was bound over as charged on July 16 before Judge Robert J. Jamo in 95-A District Court in Menominee County.MORE NEWS: Worker Dies After Falling From Catwalk At Steel Company In Dearborn
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.